Active cases dip below 45,000; 3,419 recoveries in Maharashtra

State records 2,779 fresh cases, 50 deaths; Pune reports spike of over 500 cases

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 3,419 COVID-19 recoveries and 2,779 new cases as active cases dipped to 44,926, while the total case tally touched 20,03,657.

Fifty more deaths took the toll to 50,684 and total recoveries now stand at 19,06,827. The State’s recovery rate is 95.17%, while the case fatality rate is 2.53%.

Pune reported over 500 new cases to take its total case tally to 3,84,449. Three deaths saw the total death toll rise to 7,888. As per district administration figures, there are 4,790 active cases and recovery rate is 96.35%.

483 cases in Mumbai

Mumbai city reported 483 new cases to take its total case tally to 3,05,136, of which just 6,442 are active. Nine fatalities saw the city’s death toll reach 11,287.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported more than 250 new cases, taking the district’s case tally to 1,33,415, of which 4,157 are currently active. A single death saw the total death toll reach 3,319.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported two deaths, while 70 fresh cases saw the total case tally rise to 55,896, of which just 727 are active. Its death toll stands at 1801.

Neighbouring Sangli reported 18 cases and a single death as the district’s reported cases reached 50,684, of which just 481 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,779.

Kolhapur reported 22 cases and no deaths as its tally reached 49,052, of which just 172 are active. The total death toll stands at 1,670.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported over 100 cases and three fatalities as its total case tally reached 119,858, of which 1,217 are active. Its toll stands at 1,975.

Jalgaon reported 63 new cases and four deaths as its tally reached 57,170, of which 457 are active, while its death toll stands at 1,474.

“Of 1,40,80,930 laboratory samples tested thus far, 20,03,657 (with the case positivity rate down to 14.23%) have returned positive with over 61,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate

A total of 2,13,414 people across the State are in home quarantine and 2,019 are in institutional quarantine.