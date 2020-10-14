Active cases dip below 2 lakh in Maharashtra

10,552 new cases in State; 2,211 in Mumbai

Maharashtra’s active COVID-19 cases dipped below the two lakh-mark on Wednesday, with the State recording 19,517 recoveries as opposed to 10,552 new cases. With 158 new deaths, the total death toll has now climbed to 40,859.

The State’s total case tally has reached 15,54,389, while its active cases now stand at 1,96,288. A little over three weeks ago, the active cases had risen alarmingly over the three lakh-mark. The cumulative recoveries have risen to 13,16,769, with the State’s recovery rate rising to 84.71%.

“Of a total of 78,38,318 laboratory samples tested thus far, 15,54,389 (19.83%) have returned positive, with around 76,000 samples across the State being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the State’s case fatality rate stood at 2.63%.

Pune district reported a little over 1,200 cases to take its total case tally to 3,19,380, and 12 deaths saw its total toll climb to 6,291. As per the Pune district administration, the district’s recovery rate has climbed to a robust 87.51%, with the number of active cases dipping below the 30,000-mark, standing at a little over 27,000. Mumbai reported 2,211 cases to take its case load to 2,34,602, of which 23,828 are active. With 48 fatalities, the city’s death toll has risen to 9,555.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane reported nearly 500 cases as its tally crossed the 75,000 mark. Eleven new deaths saw its toll rise to 2,014. Navi Mumbai reported seven deaths as its toll rose to 981, while a surge of 193 cases saw its case load rise to 44,286.

Nagpur district reported 665 cases, taking the district’s total case tally to 88,671, of which 8,171 are active. Twelve deaths saw the toll climb to 2,366.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported 15 deaths to take its cumulative death toll to 1,301. As many as 412 fresh cases saw the total case tally rise to 43,465, of which 7,664 are active.

Sangli reported more than 300 cases to take the tally to 43,793, of which 5,707 are active. With five deaths, the toll has risen to 1,343. Kolhapur recorded just over 100 new cases to take its tally to 46,085, of which 3,301 are active. With three deaths, the total death toll stands at 1,485.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported more than 500 cases taking its total tally to 87,225, of which 13,620 are active. With nine deaths, the district’s total death toll reached 1,463. Neighbouring Jalgaon, once a hotspot in north Maharashtra, reported just 160 cases and just one death as its total case tally reached 51,472, of which 3,685 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,313.

A total of 23,80,957 people across the State are in home quarantine and 23,176 are in institutional quarantine facilities.