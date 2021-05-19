Active cases dip as Maharashtra records 51,457 recoveries

Spike of 34,031 cases, 594 deaths; Mumbai sees 1,329 cases

COVID-19 recoveries in Maharashtra continued to exceed the case surge, with 51,457 patients being discharged on Wednesday as compared with 34,031 new cases. The active case tally has now dipped to 4,01,695.

A spike of 594 deaths pushed the toll to 84,371. As per the State Health Department, 335 of these occurred over the last 48 hours. The total tally touched 54,67,537, while cumulative recoveries rose to 49,78,937, with the recovery rate rising to 91.06%. The State’s case fatality rate stands at 1.54%.

State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, “Of 3,18,74,364 laboratory samples tested thus far, 54,67,537 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 17.15%) have returned positive, with over 2.86 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours.”

Pune reported more than 4,000 new cases to take its total case tally to 9,84,876. As per State Health Department figures, 52 deaths took the total death toll to 10,535. District authorities said active cases have dipped to 68,000, while the death toll has crossed 15,600.

Mumbai reported 1,329 new cases to take its tally to 6,91,352, while active cases declined to 29,445. As many as 57 fatalities took the city’s death toll to 14,373.

Nagpur saw nearly 2,000 cases as its tally touched 4,82,239, of whom 23,272 are active. Forty deaths pushed the toll to 6,252.

Kolhapur reported 80 deaths and more than 1,100 cases as its toll rose to 2,886 and the tally reached 94,156, of whom 14,177 are active.

Solapur district reported 40 more deaths and over 2,200 new cases as its toll rose to 3,532 and the tally reached 1,48,221, of whom 18,432 are active. Beed in Marathwada reported 32 deaths and 950 cases, taking its tally to 78,874, of whom 10,767 are active, while its toll has risen to 1,549.

Nashik in north Maharashtra reported more than 2,100 new cases, taking its tally to 3,73,294, of whom 18,432 are active, while 35 deaths took its toll to 4,171.