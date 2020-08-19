Act against those spreading hatred on Facebook: Sena

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday sought action “irrespective of party affiliations” against those who spread hatred and talk of disintegrating the country on social media platforms like Facebook.
Companies like Facebook can’t ignore someone spreading hatred because the persons belong to the ruling party, the Sena said and asked the social media platform to observe rules and ethics of business.
The party’s comments come a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP and RSS of spreading fake news using Facebook and WhatsApp to influence the electorate.
Mr. Gandhi’s claim followed a Wall Street Journal report that said Facebook ignored applying its hate speech rules to politicians of the ruling party in India.
“There is no objection to debates on a medium like Facebook. But action should be taken irrespective of party affiliation if hatred is spread and language of disintegrating the country and communities is used,” the Sena said in an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana.
The Sena said India’s population forms a big market for Facebook.
Politics is being played the most on social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp, it said.
The world has come closer, but these platforms have also caused a divide between communities, the party said.
“You (Facebook) have come to our country to do business and will have to observe minimum ethics-rules of business,” it said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath