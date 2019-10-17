Act against Rahul Gandhi: BJP to SEC

A delegation of BJP leaders has filed a complaint with the State Election Commission (SEC) against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly violating the model code of conduct and using unparliamentary language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Gandhi had claimed at a rally in Yavatmal on Tuesday that Mr. Modi’s strategy is one of a pickpocket who diverts people’s attention to steal. He also referred to the Prime Minister as a “loudspeaker” for certain industrialists like Adani and Ambani.

A delegation, including State BJP vice president Prasad Lad and State BJP secretary Sanjay Upadhyay, submitted the complaint to Baldev Singh, Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra, along with supporting documents and videos of the rally, and sought strict action.

Mr. Lad said, “This allegation made by Mr. Gandhi has no basis and no documentary evidence. The statement was made with the specific purpose of damaging the PM’s image and is in violation of the model code of conduct.”