ACP to head probe into explosive-laden SUV outside Ambani’s house

Breakthrough eludes police in Feb. 25 incident

An officer of the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police of the Mumbai Crime Branch will head the team probing the recovery of explosives in a vehicle found parked near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani in south Mumbai, a senior officer said on Wednesday. Six days since the incident, a breakthrough in the case has eluded investigators.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (crime) Nitin Alaknure will head the probe team which will be assisted by other units, the officer said. A Scorpio with 2.5 kg of gelatin sticks, an explosive material, was found near Antilia, the multi-storey house of Mr. Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, on February 25 evening.

A letter found inside the SUV purportedly threatened Mr. Ambani and his family. The police has ruled out a terror angle. The Mumbai Crime Branch has formed more than 10 teams, including special units, to crack the case, the officer said. The statements of over 30 people have been recorded so far.

Police teams are trying to track down the Innova car in which the driver of the parked Scorpio with explosives was seen leaving. The officer said footage of CCTV cameras from various locations in Mumbai, Thane and nearby areas is being analysed. The police earlier said the Scorpio had been stolen from Mulund a week ago.