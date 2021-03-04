ACP to head probe into explosive-laden SUV outside Ambani’s house

An officer of the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police of the Mumbai Crime Branch will head the team probing the recovery of explosives in a vehicle found parked near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani in south Mumbai, a senior officer said on Wednesday. Six days since the incident, a breakthrough in the case has eluded investigators.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (crime) Nitin Alaknure will head the probe team which will be assisted by other units, the officer said. A Scorpio with 2.5 kg of gelatin sticks, an explosive material, was found near Antilia, the multi-storey house of Mr. Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, on February 25 evening.
A letter found inside the SUV purportedly threatened Mr. Ambani and his family. The police has ruled out a terror angle. The Mumbai Crime Branch has formed more than 10 teams, including special units, to crack the case, the officer said. The statements of over 30 people have been recorded so far.
Police teams are trying to track down the Innova car in which the driver of the parked Scorpio with explosives was seen leaving. The officer said footage of CCTV cameras from various locations in Mumbai, Thane and nearby areas is being analysed. The police earlier said the Scorpio had been stolen from Mulund a week ago.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath