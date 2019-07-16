Accused used ‘final minus one’ method to smuggle fentanyl

A Gujarat-based pharma company, whose director was arrested last week for alleged illegal export of fentanyl, was using the ‘final minus one’ modus operandi, Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) officials said on Monday.

The ANC had in December last year intercepted 100 kg of fentanyl, an opioid, which is also used as an enhancer for illegal narcotics, and arrested Salim Dhola, a major player involved in drug smuggling since the 1990s.

Last week, Deepak Mehta, director of Sam Fine O Chem, the pharma company where the fentanyl was allegedly manufactured, was arrested.

Officers said the ‘final minus one’ method of smuggling controlled substances originated in Europe.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (ANC) Shivdeep Lande said the manufacture of fentanyl is a complex chemical process, and the modus operandi involved completing the entire procedure except the final step, in which the chemical actually becomes fentanyl.

“The practice is to illegally export it in its precursor form, and let the receiver complete the process after getting the consignment. The advantage is even if we intercept a consignment, it won’t be certified as fentanyl in forensic tests and hence, its export would not be a crime under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act,” he said.

Mr. Lande said the consignment intercepted last December was also in its precursor form. However, exporting it overseas requires certain permissions from the Central Bureau of Narcotics, as it is still a controlled substance, and the exporter has to certify that it is not going to be used for illegal purposes.

“The very fact that the accused did not seek any permissions from the authorities is indicative of some illegal activity. The consignment sent by the pharma company to Italy was also in this format,” Mr. Lande said.

Officers said the fact that it was exported by sea without the proper no objection certificates also raises questions on the checks by the Customs department.

“We have the details of the consignment and are seeking information on its export to find out how it cleared the Customs check. Several Central drug enforcement agencies have also got in touch with us after Mr. Mehta’s arrest,” he said.