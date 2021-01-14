Accused in drug case gets bail

Mumbai

14 January 2021 03:37 IST

A court here on Wednesday granted bail to Ramkumar Tiwari, one of the owners of Muchhad Paanwala shop, who was arrested in connection with a drug case. Mr. Tiwari was granted bail by the court of a metropolitan magistrate on a cash bond of ₹15,000.

Mr. Tiwari was questionned for several hours by the Narcotics Control Bureau on January 11 after his name cropped up during the investigation into a drugs case in which three people, including a British national, were arrested with drugs from Khar and Bandra on January 9.

