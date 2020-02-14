Accused in cheating case admitted to hospital

Bhupendra Shah, director of Bhumiraj Developers who was arrested on Wednesday in a forgery and cheating case, has been admitted to MGM Hospital in Vashi, police said.
“After his arrest, he was taken to Uran Rural Hospital for a check-up. The doctor there then referred him to MGM Hospital,” said Ashok Dudhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II). According to police sources, Mr. Shah’s blood pressure had shot up after his arrest.
