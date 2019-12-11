Accountant arrested for embezzling ₹5.64 crore from realty firm’s office

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Navi Mumbai Police on Sunday arrested an accountant with a real estate agent’s firm for allegedly embezzling ₹5.64 crore.

Acting on a complaint by the builder, Anand Vilas Patil, alleging that the accounts manager — Chanky Rajkumar Manglani — had been gradually pilfering money from his office’s bank accounts since 2017, the APMC police registered an FIR on November 29.

“He was hiding in a lodge in Ambernath from where he was nabbed. He claimed that he had swindled only ₹50 lakh which he lost in gambling. We are verifying the bank records and the bills he made previously,” senior police inspector Shyam Shinde from Unit I, EOW, said.

Mr. Patil and four others run a firm, Vastu Builders and Developers, in partnership, and their office is located in Satra Plaza, Vashi. In 2014, they had appointed Mr. Manglani as an accountant, and he was then given the details of all the bank accounts and passwords, including that of RERA.

As per the complaint, since 2017, he had been misappropriating the firm’s money by preparing fake invoices for giving orders to construction material suppliers. He would allegedly tell their vendors that there was some problem due to which the firm needed money in cash so some extra amount would be deposited in the vendors’ accounts which Mr. Manglani used to take back from them and pocket it.

“We will verify with the vendors as well to know how much ‘extra’ amount was paid to them which they withdrew and handed it to him,” Mr. Shinde said.

Mr. Manglani has been arrested for cheating, forgery, criminal breach of trust, and theft as he illegally carried out online transfers of money from the firm’s bank accounts under the Indian Penal Code.