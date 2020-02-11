Accident victim gives life to five people through organ donation

In death, a 25-year-old man from Raigad district gave a new lease of life to five critically ill patients on Sunday. Mahesh Yerunkar, who was severely injured in a road accident in Mangaon, was brought all the way to JJ Hospital in Byculla, where doctors declared him brain-dead. The noble gesture by Yerunkar’s family marks the 11th organ donation in Mumbai this year. It is also the second in a public hospital.

While one of the donor’s kidneys was transplanted to a patient in JJ Hospital, the other was transplanted to a patient admitted to Wockhardt Hospital in Mira Road. His heart was transplanted to a patient in Jaslok Hospital and his liver was given in two parts to patients at Apollo and Jupiter Hospitals.

Yerunkar, who was known for his helpful nature, looked after his family’s car washing business. On Thursday, he was returning home after attending his grandfather’s death anniversary rituals when a car rammed into his motorcycle near Mugavali Phata on Mumbai-Goa highway.

“Due to the construction work to bypass Mangaon, a pillar has come up near Mugavali Phata which has become a blind spot for drivers. Two other fatal accidents were reported at the same spot in the past,” his cousin, Vishal, said.

The accident occurred around 1 a.m. on February 6. Yerunkar, who had severe multiple injuries, was first rushed to the district hospital where his head was bandaged and leg was plastered.

‘Lack of facilities’

“There was no CT scan or MRI there. The doctors advised us to take him to a better-equipped facility. We then rushed him to DY Patil Hospital in Navi Mumbai but they refused to admit him as there were no ventilators available. We then took him to another hospital in Vashi where we were turned away once again for the same reason. Eventually, we had to bring him to JJ Hospital,” Vishal said.

Yerunkar reached JJ Hospital, which is over 150 km away from Mangaon, at 7.30 a.m. on Thursday in an unconscious condition. He was immediately put on a ventilator. His condition however remained critical and doctors declared him brain-dead on Saturday.

“He would go out of his way to help others. His father thus agreed to donated his organs,” Vishal said.