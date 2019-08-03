ACB nabs constable for accepting ₹5,000 bribe

The Thane unit of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a constable attached to Taloja jail on Friday for accepting a bribe of ₹5,000. He had initially demanded ₹50,000 from the complainant, a 32-year-old woman who had approached the ACB on Thursday.

The unit then laid a trap and arrested constable Pradeep Shankar Nimbalkar (48). The woman’s brother was lodged in Kharghar jail in a murder case. The complainant would frequently meet her brother in jail. During one such meeting, Mr. Nimbalkar told her that if she wants her brother to get good treatment in jail and to be presented before court regularly, then she will have to pay ₹50,000,” an ACB officer said.