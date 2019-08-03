Mumbai

ACB nabs constable for accepting ₹5,000 bribe

more-in

He had initially demanded ₹50,000 from woman whose brother is lodged in Kharghar jail

The Thane unit of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a constable attached to Taloja jail on Friday for accepting a bribe of ₹5,000. He had initially demanded ₹50,000 from the complainant, a 32-year-old woman who had approached the ACB on Thursday.

The unit then laid a trap and arrested constable Pradeep Shankar Nimbalkar (48). The woman’s brother was lodged in Kharghar jail in a murder case. The complainant would frequently meet her brother in jail. During one such meeting, Mr. Nimbalkar told her that if she wants her brother to get good treatment in jail and to be presented before court regularly, then she will have to pay ₹50,000,” an ACB officer said.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Mumbai
prisoners and detainees
prison
police
corruption & bribery
arrest
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 3, 2019 3:21:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/acb-nabs-constable-for-accepting-5000-bribe/article28802490.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY