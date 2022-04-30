Mumbai AC local train fare to be slashed by 50%, says MoS Raosaheb Danve

Union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve on Friday announced that the ticket fare for the air-conditioned suburban local trains will be reduced by 50%.

Speaking at the inauguration of a restored heritage building of Byculla railway station, Mr. Danve said, “It was long-pending demand of public to reduce the fare for air-conditioned local trains. The government had received the suggestions to reduce the ticket fare for the trains by 20% to 30%.”

However, the minister did not specify when would the decision to slash the fare would come into effect. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was present at the program, thanked the ministry for the decision.

If the decision comes into force, the price of the tickets would come down from Rs. 65 to Rs. 30. As many as 80 air-conditioned trains are operated on Central and Western Railway routes on daily basis and high ticket fares had resulted in poor patronage.