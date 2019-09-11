AC local on weekends from Saturday

From Saturday, Mumbaikars will be able to travel by the air-conditioned (AC) local on weekends. The Western Railway (WR) has commissioned the third AC local train, which will enable them to run the weekend service.

At present, the AC local has 12 services from Monday to Friday and goes for its maintenance over the weekend. A railway official said unlike regular trains, which take only one day for their weekly maintenance, AC locals take two days. “With two functioning rakes, we will be able to run the service on all days by managing their maintenance schedules,” the official said.

The WR has three AC locals, of which the first one has been sent for its periodic overhaul, which takes around a month. “Once that rake returns, it will be possible to add additional services on all days,” the official said.

Sources said the decision to add new AC locals will be taken after the Assembly elections. “The system is completely packed and there is no space to run an additional AC service. Hence, additional AC locals will replace existing non-AC services, which will be opposed by daily commuters,” an official said.

The AC local, the country’s only such service on a suburban railway network, was introduced on December 25, 2017. In the financial year 2018-19, 47.08 lakh passengers used the service generating a revenue of ₹18.9 crore.

“We have commissioned the third AC local and will be extending the service over the weekend. We will also explore the feasibility of additional services,” Ravinder Bhakar, chief PRO, WR, said.