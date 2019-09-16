Aarey protesters form human chain, question political parties

Hundreds of people formed a human chain at Aarey on Sunday, marking the third week of mass protests against the proposed Metro 3 car shed in the area that would result in nearly 2,700 trees being cut or transplanted.

Mumbai Pradesh Congress Committee president Eknath Gaikwad, former Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam and other members of the party carried out a Vrukshpujan ceremony, in which they worshipped a tree as a symbol of protest. “We are not going to stay quiet after this ceremony. If anything, we are going to make the protests stronger,” Mr. Nirupam told the gathering.

A small tiff broke out when a protester confronted members of the Congress, questioning the negligence of the two corporators who walked out of the Tree Authority meeting where the decision to cut the trees was taken.

“We have filed a petition before the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court demanding live streaming and video recording of all court proceedings related to Aarey,” professor Shraddha Birwadkar, a protester, said.

Aditya Paul, co-founder of Let India Breathe, said the city ought not to lose so much green cover for development. “Even after having several other alternatives such as Kanjurmarg, the State is fixated on using Aarey, and to us, the reason seems to be its motive to give it to builder lobbies,” Mr. Paul said.

The protesters said they were not afraid of calling out those in power. Several of them asked why the Shiv Sena was not pulling out of its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party on the basis of an issue that is uniting Mumbaikars.

Amidst chants of ‘Save Aarey, Save Mumbai’, activist Shardul Patil and the local tribals urged everyone to come together and repeat the Chipko movement if need be. Sadiq Basha, a protester, brought his 18-month-old baby as testament to the fact that this is not the progress he wants for his children.

The next protest has been announced outside Bombay High Court on Tuesday, when the court will hear the multiple petitions related to Aarey.