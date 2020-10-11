Aarey Metro car shed to be relocated: Uddhav

The Chief Minister insisted on using masks in public places.

Maharashtra govt withdrew all cases against protesters who opposed Metro car shed at Aarey. The State govt declared 800 acre of Aarey land as forest on Sunday.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, “Aarey Metro carshed will be constructed in Kanjur Marg. Not a single rupee will have to be paid for the land in Kanjur Marg. It is the government’s land and orders have been issued yesterday. No need to worry about the money that has been spent. We will not let a single rupee go waste.”

In September, State’s Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray said around 600 acres of open land will be declared as forest, ensuring all rights of tribal communities which reside within it, stand protected.

On farm bills, Mr. Thackeray said, “We will not accept farm bills blindly. We are analysing its impact, objections. We are talking with farmer organisations. Only after deliberations, we will go ahead with it.”

COVID-19 recoveries in Maharashtra surpassed the case surge yet again, with the State reporting 11,416 new cases on Saturday, while 26,440 patients were discharged after recovering from the novel coronavirus.

The Chief Minister said, “Timely detection and approaching medical services in early stages will ensure that patients defeat COVID-19 virus. Mask is the best tool at present to stop the spread of virus. Be it offices, public transport, trains, buses, public toilets masks is must. This is the only thing to prevent the spread of virus till the time vaccine is made available.”