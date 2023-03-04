Aapda Mitra, Mumbaikars getting trained in disaster response situations

March 04, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - MUMBAI

With a larger purpose to help society in times of disaster and calamity, hundreds of Mumbaikars signed up for a 12-day training programme organised by Mumbai’s civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC). Mann Sawant was one of them.

He has been trained to handle distress situations and feels passionately about helping people. The 23-year-old has recently got trained to carry out rescue operations in Mumbai during a flood, fire, building collapse or even a terror attack.

The said scheme Aapda Mitra/Sakhi is undertaken by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to train community volunteers in disaster response. Mr. Sawant, who is a student says, “I keep thinking of ways in which I can save one’s life. In an emergency, when one gets scared and paranoid, I will be able to help and handle the situation. First I used to get scared of blood, but after completing my training I can provide basic first aid for someone who is hurt.”

Twenty-six-year-old Akshita Tambe, who was a part of the first batch of training says, “I have learnt basic life support, cardiopulmonary resuscitation by doctors from the State-run Sion hospital. We were taken to the National Disaster Response Force’s base camp where I also learnt rope rescue, flood rescue, vertical rescue, search, and rescue operation when a building collapses, and different types of lifting and carrying methods. We trained with dummies which gave us hands-on experience about the whole exercise. Each one of us has also got a ₹5 lakh insurance from the NDMA.”

The procedure to sign up for the training is simple: eligible candidates must reside within 24 wards of the BMC. Once the documents are verified, a medical certificate is needed from an MBBS doctor, declaring the person to be mentally and physically fit for the training. Most of the sessions are conducted at the City Institute of Disaster Management in Parel, Lalbaug in Marathi from 10 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. for 12 days; they are given lunch, tea twice a day and ₹150 per day.

Topics covered

Senior scientists from the India Meteorological Department teach how temperatures keep changing and how one can track the change in weather. The topics are— how one can save Mumbai and Mumbaikars from disaster and mitigate its effects without any human loss, fire demonstrations, flood rescue operations, fire rescue operations and ways in which different instruments can be used during a medical emergency, a stampede situation or bomb blasts.

Mahesh Solanki, 35, helped in crowd management during a marathon. He said, “I really enjoyed helping out during a big event in my city. I have learnt so much from this training. I now know of different types of life-saving knots. After the training, there was an assessment of what we learnt and then we were given a certificate and an ID. What is often seen during an emergency is that the crucial time or the golden hour is lost because of communication. So, when an Aapda Mitra gives information to a particular authority like the fire brigade or a doctor, they know the person has the knowledge and can say what exactly has happened and what is needed.”

All volunteers are given a kit with a total of 15 things like a helmet, gumboots, life jacket, first-aid kit, rucksack, gum boots and rain suit etc. ”Under the programme, the BMC aims to train 1,000 citizens between the age group of 18-40 till March 31. Dr. Sanjeev Kumar, additional municipal commissioner, BMC said, “We have trained 522 people till now and aim to complete 1,000 by March 31. If a disaster takes place, these volunteers will be authorised to take action as they will have the skill and knowledge to handle the situation.”