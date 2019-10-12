AAP spells out 250 ways to ‘re-engineer’ Maharashtra

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released its manifesto for the Assembly polls, which includes 250 measures it intends to take to “reimagine and re-engineer” Maharashtra. The party is contesting 24 seats across the State.

Terming Maharashtra a ‘failing’ State, AAP members said there is an urgent need to rejuvenate it. “We see ourselves as the real opposition. The 250 measures cover all aspects that need to be implemented to revive the State,” said Kishore Mandhyan, co-convener of the party’s State unit.

He said AAP doesn’t indulge in identity politics. “For us, a Hindu, Muslim, Dalit, Adivasi — everyone is a human being,” he said.

Party members said the Delhi model shaped by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be used as a template for the development of Maharashtra. From a housing scheme with 500 sq.ft. for all, to women security and LGBTQ issues, AAP’s 32-page long manifesto touches upon a wide range of topics. “Take Section 377 for example. It has been struck down, but no one knows what it means. We want to bring that awareness,” Mr. Mandhyan said.

The party’s State secretary, Dhananjay Shinde, said there has been little progress on core issues like the farmers’ suicides, and boosting agriculture and revenue. “In the most recent case, we saw the way citizens were handled in the Aarey tree-cutting issue,” Mr. Shinde said. He said the AAP’s manifesto will be a strong base document for all future elections. “A large number of experts in all fields have spent nearly two months and about 1,000 man-hours to shape the manifesto,” he said.

The document also says Mumbai needs to be reconfigured and revitalised in tandem with satellite cities and green corridors in which the urban and rural are not binaries, but complementary.