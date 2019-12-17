AAP plans to contest on all seats in 2020 NMMC elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Navi Mumbai on Monday declared that they will be contesting the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) elections in April 2020. “We will field candidates on all 111 seats and we are calling for the citizens of Navi Mumbai to join us. Our plan is to replicate the Delhi model of governance here,” the party’s State secretary Dhananjay Shinde said at a press conference.

AAP said the move was in line with its decision to contest all local body polls in the State. “This will strengthen the organisation and give voice to people’s issues, given the abdication of responsibility from all established parties, be it in the agrarian crisis, urban crimes against women or rising unemployment or rampaging price inflation in basic food items,” Mr. Shinde said.

The party is banking upon the ‘Delhi model’ to gain votes in Navi Mumbai and attract people to join them. Education and health are the primary sectors the party aims at working on once in power. “Our work in Delhi — quality education, free healthcare, lowest electricity prices, potable water, free access to buses for women and many other people-friendly initiatives — is well known and has won us international accolades. It is time we replicate the same in Navi Mumbai,” Preeti Sharma Menon, national executive member and election in-charge for Navi Mumbai, said.

Speaking about the past governance of NMMC, Mr. Shinde took a dig at ‘one family’ who had been ruling the city. “That one family came into power as hooligans and when they realised their party’s name was taking a back seat, they changed parties for the power. Such people can only fill their pockets, not do anything good for citizens. Our party is dedicated to working against this hooliganism and corruption,” he said.

Mr. Shinde also condemned the violence against the students at Jamia university. “We do not support violence in any way. We extend our support to all those students who have been protesting within the limits of constitution. Our party believes in the Constitution of our country and acts done within it’s limits,” he said.

AAP called on all Navi Mumbaikars to join the party and support its movement for good governance. It also called for applications for candidates across the spectrum from those citizens who wish to contest polls.