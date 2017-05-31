AAP alleges scam in anganwadi scheme, seeks minister’s ouster

Mumbai: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday demanded resignation of Women and Child Welfare Minister Pankaja Munde, alleging that tenders worth ₹5,439 crore under the take home ration (THR) scheme for anganwadis were awarded to fraudulent ‘mahila mandals’ working on behalf of private food corporations. The party produced documents to claim that BJP’s Maharashtra unit chief Raosaheb Danve received kickbacks from one such women group.

The State in 2016-17 floated tenders for THR with stringent conditions such as large turnovers and expensive technologies, which made the existing 375 ‘mahila mandals’ ineligible. The 18 groups that were awarded tenders included Vekateshwara Mahila Audyogik Utpadan Sahakari Sanstha Limited, Mahalaxmi Mahila Gruhadyog and Balvikas Buddheshiya Audyogik Sahakari Sanstha, and Maharashtra Mahila Sahakari Gruhadyog Sanstha Limited, which in the earlier Congress-NCP government had been found flouting the norms and were removed from the responsibility.

“Thirteen of the remaining 15 are not only bogus and fraud with incomplete documentation, but also belong to those who are close to Mr. Danve,” said AAP leader Preeti Sharma-Menon.

According to the documents produced by the AAP leader, which will be sent to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, these ‘mahila mandals’ have no registration, licence, capacity, and creditworthiness; they are run by men, and a few do not even exist.

Ms. Sharma-Menon said Satish Munde, whose company Swapnil Agro uses Venkateshwara as a front, has business relations with Ashok Jain of NC Group. “Mr. Jain is a known associate of Ms. Munde, her sister Pradnya, and her husband Charudatta Palwe. Radico NV distilleries has Ms. Pradnya and Mr. Jain as directors, while Mr. Palwe and Varun Jain are whole-time directors.”

The AAP leader said in a bank statement submitted by Moreshwar Mahila Bachat Gat, a transaction of ₹5 lakh is shown in favour of one R.D. Danve. “Is it the same Raosaheb Danve of the BJP? Why has money been transferred to his account? Is it because of any favours towards this Gat? Will there be an inquiry?”

A month ago, Ms. Munde had claimed that the Supreme Court had upheld her department’s decision to upheld the THR contracts. “It was an interim order to ensure that the THR supply continues uninterrupted till the court passes the final order,” said Ms. Sharma-Menon, seeking an inquiry into the state BJP chief’s financial transactions.