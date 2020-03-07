Aaditya’s pet projects get big chunk in State budget

After this year’s civic budget, the State budget too saw a major allocation to tourism and environment, in the wake of Aaditya Thackeray’s entry into the State Cabinet with these portfolios. A good ₹1,400 crore has been set aside for the Tourism Department. Climate change has also found prominent mention in the budget with the setting up of a ‘green fund’.

Soon after becoming minister, Mr. Thackeray took forward projects he had been working on at the city-level for several years, such as the plastic ban, the Mumbai 24 hours project, and tourism development. A separate budgetary allocation was made in the recent District Planning and Development Corporation meeting with Finance Minister Ajit Pawar. The government announced that 22 public places will be developed in Mumbai through a tourism master plan. Island City Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh had also announced the development of Haji Ali and Mani Bhavan. All these projects found reflection in the annual budget.

The total allocation of ₹1,400 crore for tourism includes ₹1,000 crore for Aaditya Thackeray’s constituency Worli alone. An international-standard tourist complex is planned at the 14-acre Worli Dairy complex, including a world-class aquarium. Another ₹100 crore has been set aside for boosting Mumbai’s tourism. This amount will grow to ₹500 crore in the next five years, and will include a viability gap funding programme for promotion of coastal tourism, formulated on the lines of the Central scheme. Altogether ₹25 crore has been allotted to renovate the building and museum at Mani Bhavan as this is the year of Gandhiji’s 150th birth anniversary. Diploma and degree courses will be started in tourism.

Some of the other tourist places that will be developed include Murud-Janjira, Shivneri Fort, and the Ambabai temple in Kolhapur.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had met with the Tourism Minister and stakeholders in Mahabaleshwar for the tourist spot’s development, and ₹100 crore has been set aside in the budget for its development plan, which includes conservation.

The government will be drafting a policy to study climate change. Among the measures planned to address environmental concerns are projects of afforestation, urban forestry, promotion of non-conventional energy, conservation and maintenance of water resources, sewage disposal and solid waste management, and controlling river pollution.

The government requires a special dedicated fund for these projects. The increase in value added tax on petrol and diesel by ₹1 will add ₹1,800 crore to the State’s kitty. This money will be transferred to the government’s ‘green fund’, which will be utilised for environment conservation, particularly sewage disposal and waste management projects.

Besides these, a Marathi Bhasha Bhavan will be developed in Mumbai.