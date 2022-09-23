Mumbai

Aaditya Thackeray to lead ‘Jan Aakrosh Andolan’ on Saturday

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray. | Photo Credit: PTI

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray will lead 'Jan Aakrosh Andolan', a protest at Talegaon in Pune on September 24 against the loss of Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor plants to neighbouring Gujarat.

A statement from the Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s faction said, the multibillion-dollar project was lost after their Maha Vikas Aghadi government had laid the groundwork, and the deal was ‘almost finalised’.

“The plant’s shift to Gujarat had affected the employment opportunities of about one lakh youth in Maharashtra,” it read.


