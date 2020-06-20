Aaditya gives call to expand Sena beyond State

Yuva Sena chief and State Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Friday exhorted leaders of the Shiv Sena to expand the party’s presence beyond Maharashtra and work towards setting up units in all States.

He was addressing leaders and elected representatives of the party on the 54th Foundation Day of the party. Mr. Thackeray said, “Since the Sena’s birth, it has followed the principle of 80% social service and 20% politics. Since taking on the reins of the State, we are doing 100% social service by fulfilling our promises. The Sena’s shakhas should be opened beyond Maharashtra, in every State. Our efforts must be concentrated on making each shakha powerful.”

Earlier, party president Uddhav Thackeray said he chose to take up the Chief Minister’s post just to quell attempts by the Bharatiya Janata Party to embroil it in party politics. He said, “I decided to challenge and stop the politics played on us. That is the reason I chose to become Chief Minister. I am carrying forward the legacy of my father Balasaheb Thackeray. The Sena was born to challenge injustice and to fight it.”

The Chief Minister said neither he nor his party will be dependent on anyone in future. He said, “We trust someone not out of weakness but because of our culture. We never break our word. The Shiv Sena is not helpless. You all are with me and Shiv sainiks stand strong in any difficulty.”

‘Ideology intact’

The Sena chief said the party had not compromised on its ideology by joining hands with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party. “I took the soil of Shivneri [birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj] to Ram Janmabhoomi and the court verdict was announced. I also became Chief Minister. It is the magic of the soil.”