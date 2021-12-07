Aaditya demands reducing vaccination age to 15

Mumbai

07 December 2021 21:58 IST

Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday wrote to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya asking the Central Government to consider reducing age of COVID vaccination to 15.

“In my conversation with various doctors, it seems that it may be okay to reduce the minimum age of vaccination to 15. This will enable us to cover secondary school and junior colleges with vaccine protection,” said the letter.

He also advocated the need to give a third booster shot to healthcare professionals and front line workers. Mr. Thackeray also informed the minister that 100% of Mumbai population has been covered by first dose of COVID vaccination while 73% have had second dose.

“If the gap between two doses is reduced to four weeks, like for those applying for job or study abroad, the city will cover 100% of its population with second dose by mid January 2022, without asking for more vaccines or altering its delivery schedule,” he said.