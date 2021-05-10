Aaditya asks BMC to explore global vaccine procurement

Every municipal ward will have a vaccination centre, along with a drive-in one: Guardian Minister of Mumbai (Suburban)

Guardian Minister of Mumbai (Suburban) Aaditya Thackeray has requested the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to explore the possibility of global procurement of vaccines. The State Environment Minister said he had discussed the issue with the Chief Minister.

Mr. Thackeray said the State is working on a method to ensure non-tech-savvy citizens and those unable to operate the CoWIN app can register for the vaccines in time. “Efforts to increase vaccination centres are ongoing and the BMC will have a centre in every municipal ward, along with a drive-in vaccination centre, across all zones. This has been formally requested to the city Mayor and the BMC Commissioner,” he said.

Mr. Thackeray said the BMC has issued guidelines for the vaccination policy in housing societies in partnership with hospitals. He also appealed to the other cities in the State to provide drive-in vaccination for citizens above the age of 65.