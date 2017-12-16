Aadhaar norms relaxed for Class XII, X students

Exam forms of students appearing for Class X and XII board exams will not be held back if they don’t have an Aadhaar number, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education said on Friday.

Students can give their Aadhaar application number or an affidavit from their principal promising to enrol for Aadhaar before the results are declared. But, under no circumstances will a student will barred from appearing for exams for not having an Aadhaar number, the circular said.

“The norms would be same for Class XII and X students,” board secretary Krishnakumar Patil told The Hindu.