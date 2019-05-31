Aadhaar linked to 90% beneficiaries in State: report

A recent Maharashtra government report has announced Aadhaar linkage with at least 90% of the State’s beneficiaries of various social schemes.

At least 87% of beneficiaries under the public distribution system (PDS) have been linked to Aadhaar, while another 93% of the above poverty line farmers in 14 drought-prone districts have been linked to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), reducing chances of leakages in social schemes directed towards the underprivileged, senior officials said.

But there are still concerns around the presence of 10 lakh bogus and 29 lakh dormant cards reported last year in the distribution system. Unless 100% seeding is complete and Aadhaar has taken over the system completely, delivery will not become foolproof, officials in the State’s Food and Civil Supply Department said. Maharashtra’s reported leakages in the ration distribution are to the tune of 30%.

‘Reaching every beneficiary’

“We have computerised the PDS. Point of sale devices have been installed in fair price shops for distribution of foodgrains. Once the seeding is complete and the leakages plugged, only then we will be able to reach every single beneficiary. We are hoping to complete the task by the end of this year,” said a senior official.

The report, presented to the State Level Bankers’ Committee meeting on Thursday, presented the data of seeding with (UIDAI) along with the pricing data in the State, including the Average Consumer Price Index (CPI), which was recorded at rural and urban areas at 271.3 and 260.3. The data was for April to December, 2017. “The year-on-year rate of inflation based on average CPI during the same period was 1.8% for rural areas and 2.1% for urban areas,” the report said.

The Maharashtra government has been going all out to link ration cards and other schemes with the UIDAI, which had received a report reporting over 3 crore bogus ration cards from across the country last year. The cards found to be bogus in Maharashtra have been flagged in the State’s e-system and frozen. In the ensuing period, Maharashtra has found transactions worth ₹6.7 crore were carried out using dormant cards in 2018.

With Aadhaar in mind, the State has already turned 51,259 fair price shops cashless to conduct transactions through point-of-sale terminals. It is also providing an e-wallet facility to card holders in rural areas to augment the use of Aadhaar, senior officials said.