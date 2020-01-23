Aadhaar card not needed to buy Shiv bhojan, says Chaggan Bhujbal

The Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has clarified that Aadhaar card would not be needed to buy the ₹10 Shiv Bhojan thaali to be rolled out by the State government.

“No Aadhaar card would be necessary,” said Mr. Bhujbal, while speaking to reporters on Wednesday. The scheme will start from January 26, he said and added that government employees and staff of the establishment where the canteen will function would not be allowed to avail of the service.

“To begin with, Shiv bhojan canteens will be started at district headquarters and in municipal corporation areas. The canteen will be at places with very high footfall and they will serve food from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The canteen owner will be responsible to ensure that the beneficiaries of the scheme are given space in the premises during that period,” he said.

Mr. Bhujbal said that the government will not provide space for the canteen but it is the responsibility of the owner to make sure adequate space is available. Each canteen will have the capacity to serve 25 customers at a time, and will be providing 75 to 150 meals between noon and 2 p.m. on first-come first-served basis.

The canteens serving ₹10 meal will not allow outside food. Taking food parcels also is not allowed. “Initially such canteens will open at government offices. However we have informed that ₹10 per meal service is not available to the government staff. It is for those who cannot afford costly meal. Also, the employees who are serving in the establishment where the canteen is opened are not allowed to take benefit of this scheme,” said Mr. Bhujbal.

The ₹10 meal scheme for poor was on the Sena’s manifesto ahead of the Assembly elections last year.

The scheme was also included in the Common Minimum Program (CMP) finalised by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in November.