A year on, over 17,000 treated at Navi Mumbai’s COVID centre

NMMC plans to build an oxygen plant for the jumbo facility to make it more capable of handling the third wave

A total of 17,023 COVID-19 patients have so far received treatment at the COVID Care Centre (CCC) set up by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) at the CIDCO Exhibition Centre in Vashi.

The CCC was set up in a record time of 20 days after work commenced on May 20, 2020. The facility became operational on June 11 when 61 patients were admitted to the 1,150-bed facility. On July 11, the first phase of providing oxygen support to 500 beds was completed and by August, all beds had oxygen support. When the second wave struck the city, 75 more ICU beds were added with 40% ventilator capacity.

While the CCC has an X-ray machine, a high-resolution CT scanner is expected to start operations soon. Plans are afoot to build an oxygen plant exclusively for the facility ahead of a possible third wave.

Of the 17,023 patients who were admitted to the facility, 14,516 recovered, of whom 5,192 recovered after receiving oxygen support, while 60 succumbed to the virus. The rest were referred to other hospitals. The centre has also treated 341 paediatric patients, all of whom have fully recovered.

“Children from the age of one have been admitted here along with their mothers,” Dr. Vasant Mane, who has been in-charge of the facility since the start of operations, said.

Yoga sessions, library

Dr. Mane said regular yoga sessions were conducted for the patients and a library was added to the facility recently. He said the facility admitted patients both from poor families, who could not afford treatment at private hospitals, and affluent families during both waves of the pandemic.

Dr. Mane said, “An IAS officer’s sister and her husband did not find beds at a private hospital and were provided admission at our facility. A few days into treatment, they found beds at a private hospital, but were so happy being at the centre that they refused to seek treatment elsewhere.”

‘Boon to the city’

According to NMMC Commissioner Abhijit Bangar, the jumbo facility has been a boon to the city. “Going forward, we will be adding more beds, equipment, and an oxygen plant to make the centre more capable of handling the third wave,” Mr. Bangar said.