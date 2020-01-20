Mumbai

A year off the track, athlete makes comeback

Monika Athare

Monika Athare  

more-in

Runner wins bronze at half-marathon

Monika Athare, who had represented India in the 2017 Athletic World Championship in London, grabbed the bronze medal in women’s half-marathon at the Tata Mumbai Marathon on Sunday.

Out of action for a year because of a cartilage injury, Ms. Athare said the feeling of returning to field could not be expressed in words. “I was very upset when doctors told me that I would never be able to run a marathon,” she said.

Ms. Athare, who hails from Nashik, clocked one hour and 18 minutes for the 21-km run. “Though this is not my best, I am glad I won. My best is one hour and 15 minutes,” Ms. Athare said.

Her participation in the marathon was a result of strong will power and a commitment to athletics, which got her back on the field. “This is the sixth time I am participating in the Mumbai Marathon. I have won it five times in past,” Ms. Athare, whose overall rank in the half-marathon was 22, said, beaming.

“I just participated in this marathon to boost my confidence. The cheering from both the sides while running helps us stay motivated,” Ms. Athare said, pointing to the crowds who had gathered only to watch and cheer the runners. The athlete said she is aiming to take part in the Commonwealth Games.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Mumbai
sports event
Mumbai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 20, 2020 1:42:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/a-year-off-the-track-athlete-makes-comeback/article30603100.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY