A year off the track, athlete makes comeback

Monika Athare, who had represented India in the 2017 Athletic World Championship in London, grabbed the bronze medal in women’s half-marathon at the Tata Mumbai Marathon on Sunday.

Out of action for a year because of a cartilage injury, Ms. Athare said the feeling of returning to field could not be expressed in words. “I was very upset when doctors told me that I would never be able to run a marathon,” she said.

Ms. Athare, who hails from Nashik, clocked one hour and 18 minutes for the 21-km run. “Though this is not my best, I am glad I won. My best is one hour and 15 minutes,” Ms. Athare said.

Her participation in the marathon was a result of strong will power and a commitment to athletics, which got her back on the field. “This is the sixth time I am participating in the Mumbai Marathon. I have won it five times in past,” Ms. Athare, whose overall rank in the half-marathon was 22, said, beaming.

“I just participated in this marathon to boost my confidence. The cheering from both the sides while running helps us stay motivated,” Ms. Athare said, pointing to the crowds who had gathered only to watch and cheer the runners. The athlete said she is aiming to take part in the Commonwealth Games.