A year after Section 377 verdict, a long way to go

On Friday, the first anniversary of the Supreme Court’s landmark judgement that decriminalised homosexuality under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, the Humsafar Trust, an LGBTQIA+ community organisation, hosted an event to commemorate the day.

Ashok Row Kavi, founder and chair, the Hamsafar Trust, said, “Earlier, if the LGBTQIA+ community members wanted to work in society, Section 377 used to get in their way. People did not want to associate with them as they were seen as criminals. We never thought that once Section 377 would get read down, we would face a whole new set of problems.”

Mr. Kavi said over the past one year there have been many cases of suicide within the community. He said, “People realise that we do not fit into the social construct and that realisation can be harsh. We still cannot do things like giving a nomination on a LIC form for our partners, adoption, surrogacy, even the Bombay Tenancy Act is not applicable to us. There are many things we still have to work for and the journey does not end here, it begins.”

Chitra Palekar of Sweekar Support Group said several parents said their children felt more disturbed after they came out to them and were accepted. She said, “After the judgement, their aspirations increased and most of them being youngsters have become very impatient. When they talk to their parents, they forget that their parents have had a different thought process their whole lives and suddenly now the way they look at their children has changed.”

Pearl Daruwalla, advocacy officer at the Hamsafar Trust, said children have to handhold their parents after coming out to them. Nishita Bhamare, who attended the event, said she came out to her mother seven months ago after she met her partner. She said it did not feel right to hide her sexuality from her mother.

Alister D’Silva, another participant, shared a message for those who are hesitant to reveal their sexuality. He said, “Love yourself first and then expect the society to love you. After I told my family, they actually loved me nearly double of what they did before.” Ms. Daruwalla said the biggest rejection is sometimes in the mind. “The happier you are, the more accepting you are of yourself. My family accepted me with open arms. I expected a full drama at my house but I got nothing.”