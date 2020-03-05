A wink and nudge: CM asks why demonetisation is not in Budget

All smiles: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray greets Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis at the release of his booklet on budget at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on Wednesday. Also in the picture is Assembly Speaker Nana Patole.

Mumbai

05 March 2020 00:57 IST

Thackeray takes potshots at ex-CM during release of Fadnavis’s booklet

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), wondering why a decision like demonetisation, which had a huge impact on economy, never found mention in the (Union) Budget. He was speaking at the launch of a booklet, ‘Arthasankalp sopya bhashet’ (Budget simplified) written by BJP leader, former CM and current Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis.

The event was attended by Assembly Speaker Nana Patole, Legislative Council Chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and others.

Advertising

Advertising

During his speech, peppered with witticisms, Mr. Thackeray hoped Mr. Fadnavis would keep writing books on budgets of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government over the next five to 10 years.

“You have written a book before we present our first budget. You should keep writing such books on our budgets for the next 5-10 years. We will also know what the problems are on our part (in the Budget),” Mr. Thackeray said. Budgets, he said, mention the smallest of things that have a bearing on the economy.

“I always wonder, if we are mentioning small things in the budget, should demonetisation, which is of vital importance for the economy, have found a mention in the Budget or not?” said the CM.

Mr. Thackeray said the budget is worked out of the money of commoners, who should know how every penny is spent by the government.

Earlier, Mr. Pawar too did not let go of the opportunity to take friendly potshots at Mr. Fadnavis and the BJP. “When I read the book, I realised that you can be a good author,” he said, referring to the ex-CM. “We too will have better days if you turn author, skipping politics. Delhi politics require a politician and an author rolled into one. If you decide so, all 288 MLAs will support it. Especially Sudhir Mungantiwar (former finance minister) from your party,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Fadnavis said the idea of the booklet was to ensure even new MLAs understand the budget well.