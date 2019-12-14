Retired Bombay High Court Justice H. Suresh on Friday said the Citizenship Act is a sign of the destruction of the Indian Constitution.

Justice Suresh made the statement at a press conference organised jointly by the Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR) and the Forum for Democracy and Communal Amity (FDCA) to oppose the Act. Members from other organisations, who were also present, announced that they will oppose the Act in every way possible.

Justice Suresh, FDCA president, said, “The Home Minister said India made a mistake in 1947 by partitioning the country on a religious basis. He is forgetting that our country has always been secular and with such laws they are planning to make India a religious country. These amendments are a sign of destruction of the Constitution and some day in the future, the government will bring a whole new religiously biased Constitution, which will be happily accepted by the people.”

Advocate Yusuf Muchhala, APCR president, said the Act is in violation of Articles 14, 15 and 21 of the Constitution. He said, “According to the definition, the children who are born in India do not get counted as illegal immigrants, but this law does not include them in the citizenship. Therefore, the law is arbitrary. The Parliament can amend the laws, but it can’t change the basic rights of the people.”

Dolphy D’Souza, spokesperson, Bombay Catholic Sabha, said the government is more concerned about polarising the masses with issues like farmers’ suicides and unemployment. He said, “Till now, many States have opposed the Act and I hope the Maha Vikas Aghadi will do the same.”

Maulana Mahmud Daryabadi, general secretary, Ulama Council, said even if the government does not acknowledge it, there is a definite connection between the Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). He said, “Of the 19 lakh people who were removed from the NRC, around three lakh are Muslims and the Act is an attempt to snatch their citizenship.”