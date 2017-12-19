A shoulder for new mothers to lean on

A group of six women have opened a pop-up library in the city to lend baby carriers to new mothers. Mumbai Sling Library (MSL) is a non-profit that has so far conducted 40 babywearing meets across the city in the past two years.

The team reaches out to hundreds of families in the city through social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, and WhatsApp groups. The brainchild of Rashmee Bhatia Gajra, an architect and owner of Anmol baby carriers, MSL has on offer over 50 babywearing products such as wraps, ring slings, meh dais, soft structured carriers, and onbuhimos.

Ms. Gajra says, “I started MSL to make sure no woman who has entered motherhood feels helpless. I take every opportunity to connect with new moms and caregivers and educate them on the different types of babywear. All mothers are welcome to seek support from the pop-up library. We are available for home visits and consultations for parents who find it difficult to reach us.”

Ms. Gajra began hosting the meet-ups on her own in July 2014, but soon the interactions kept dwindling. In 2016, her initiative received a boost when five mothers decided to join her cause: Yaman Banerji Korgaonkar, an assistant professor at an architecture college, Aloka Mehta Gambhir, a lactation counsellor, Prachi Shah Dedhia, a marketing professional, Koshali Dalvi, an engineer and business analyst, and Sharmila D’Souza, who holds an MBA in human resource management.

Ms. Korgaonkar says, “Our library has a wide variety of Indian and international brands. Caregivers can rent the carrier of their choice by coming down to our house or we also courier it to them. We take the MRP of the product as a deposit and charge a nominal fee as rent when the product is returned.”

Ms. Dalvi says their products have become popular as they are convenient for mothers and comfortable for children. She says, “Many leading Indian brands generously support us and donate their products to our library.”

Ms. Banerji says baby carriers have been in use since ancient times and are still popular among many tribes in India. She says, “Babywearing ensures that the caregiver meets the primary needs of the child, which are to be held and cared for. Babywearing will help them become calm, content and independent individuals.”

Ms. Gambhir says babywearing is recommended for pre-term babies as it helps in establishing skin-to-skin contact. She says, “It has been proved that babywearing aids lactation, keeps away post-partum depression, and releases happy hormones.”

Ms. Dedhia says caregivers often make the mistake of buying baby carriers from ‘branded’ stores. She says, “We urge parents to make informed choices when it comes to their babies. Ergonomic gear is safe for the baby and provides support to the caregiver.”

Creating a community

Ms. D’Souza says MSL’s primary objective is to spread awareness of the benefits of babywearing. She says, “We want to create a comfortable, healthy community for new mothers where they can find support and sail through the demanding role of motherhood.”

Ms. Gajra says about 50 women from their network participated with their babies in the ‘Baby-Wearing Super Moms’ event organised as part of a pinkathon at Juhu beach on Monday. She says, “A few mothers in our community have now turned entrepreneurs by launching their own babywearing brands.”