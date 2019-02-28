A little alcohol brings the buzz back into diseased heart

A 65-year-old woman with a rare heart disease underwent an equally rare procedure that involved doctors creating a heart attack-like condition by deliberately stopping the blood supply to her thickened heart muscle.

The controlled infarction, say doctors, was the only way to repair her heart condition, which had led to decreased blood circulation in her body.

According to cardiologist Dr. Ravi Gupta from Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai Central, the patient, Sunita Pawar, had breathing difficulty that had worsened over the years. “She was seeing a lung specialist who noticed a heart murmur and referred her for a cardiac opinion. When I examined her, the heart murmur was very evident,” Dr. Gupta said.

Investigations revealed that Ms. Pawar had Hypertrophic Obstructive Cardiomyopathy, a condition in which there is abnormal thickening of the heart muscle. As the heart struggles to pump blood due to the thick muscle, blood circulation to the body gets compromised. Experts say these cases often go undiagnosed and are a common cause of sudden cardiac deaths.

“An open heart surgery to cut the muscle mass was one option, but the patient was unfit for surgery due to an existing lung ailment. Therefore, we decided to carry out an alcohol septal ablation,” Dr. Gupta said. The procedure involved scarring the thickened tissue by injecting alcohol in it with the help of a catheter. “As soon as the tissue regressed, the blood circulation and heart’s pumping rate became normal,” Dr. Gupta said.

The procedure had its risks. Since it involved stopping the blood supply to a heart muscle, there was a risk of a complete heart block.

“In 5% cases, patients develop a heart block and require a pacemaker,” Dr. Gupta said. In his practice of over 20 years, this was the first alcohol septal ablation he had performed.

Ms. Pawar, a Mazgaon resident, has been on close follow-ups since she underwent the procedure on October 29 last year. “Earlier, she could hardly walk due to breathlessness. After the surgery, her condition is better, though she gets breathless sometimes,” Ms. Pawar’s daughter Swati said.

The overall cost of the procedure was about ₹1.5 lakh but the family only had to pay about ₹24,000 for consumables, while the rest was covered under the central government insurance scheme.