Protest outside Republic TV office: A journalist relives the ordeal

“ID card station mein dikhaana ab,” sneered the plainclothes policeman as he pushed me towards a police van. Fellow journalist Shone Satheesh and I were bundled into the van and told to stay off our phones. That we were with the press fell on deaf ears.

Around 10.30 p.m. on Thursday, Satheesh and I were covering the Mumbai Bagh protest in Mumbai Central, when we got to know of another protest in nearby Lower Parel. Republic TV had come under fire for their misleading and provocative reporting on the shooting outside Jamia Millia Islamia that morning, and a call had gone out for people to gather outside the channel’s office in Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel.

As I approached, I saw heavy police mobilisation, with several personnel, and a number of vans and jeeps parked outside. A hundred metres away, 15 people were silent and without placards. Two police officials grabbed a young man in a white kurta and skullcap as most scattered away. Another aggressively approached an activist taking a video, and detained him as well.

Along with a couple of would-be protesters, I retreated to a bus stop, hoping to find out where the detainees had been taken. Worli seemed to be the most reasonable destination. By this time, Satheesh had also reached, and that’s when we were picked up.

At Worli police station, we were shown into senior police inspector Sukhlal Warpe’s office. We joined three other detainees, including comedian Aditi Mittal, in the presence of one male and two female police constables. Mr. Warpe was not present. Unlike those at the protest site, these officials were friendly and accommodating, especially after we wrote down our names and address details. When asked why they had detained journalists, the constable refused to answer stating that the Bombay Police Act allowed detention if the police apprehended a threat to public order. Any further questions will only be answered when the senior officer arrived. When some of the other detainees tried to find out about the location of four others — including photographer Anurag Banerjee — who had been picked up by the police, the constables pleaded ignorance. They had been kept in a police car for two hours before being released.

Mr. Warpe finally arrived around 1.45 a.m., two hours after we had been detained. He checked the credentials of the reporters present before telling us we were free to go. He too refused to comment on why the police had chosen to detain journalists despite being furnished with our credentials, only complaining that he was forced to come to the station because of us.

It was 2.10 a.m. by the time we left. The other detainees were also released soon after. Apart from the constables at the protest site, the other police personnel were courteous and respectful. However, this incident does raise concerns about the impunity with which the police often harasses and detains journalists just trying to do their jobs. If the police cannot protect journalists, or bring their killers to account, the least that they can do is not intimidate them as they go about their jobs.