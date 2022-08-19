A dilapidated building collapsed in Mumbai’s Borivali West; no injuries reported
Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the spot with eight fire engines. Two rescue vans and three ambulances are on the site.Mumbai:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
A four-storey building collapsed in Saibaba Nagar of Borivali West in Mumbai. No casualties reported so far. Gitanjali building was declared dilapidated and therefore vacated. A level 2 fire broke out and Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the spot with eight fire engines. Two rescue vans and three ambulances are on the site. No injuries have been reported so far. All families were asked to vacate the building.
ADVERTISEMENT
READ MORE FROM