A day after confusion, Mumbai Bagh protest enters eighth day

A day after attempts were made by some groups to call off the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest at Nagpada, the agitation, which has now come to be known as Mumbai Bagh, entered its eighth day on Sunday.

Confusion and high drama had prevailed on Saturday at the sit-in being held by women against the CAA on Morland Road after a section of the protesters decided to withdraw the protest as the police told the volunteers to vacate the area saying they did not have permission for it.

However, soon after the announcement was made that the protest was being called off, a huge crowd came to the site and started raising slogans. Following this, the plan was given up and the demonstration continued.

Talking to PTI on Sunday, Feroze Mithiborwala, one of the organisers of the protest, said, “Despite the attempts to sabotage the Mumbai Bagh protest by certain inside elements as well as by the police, the protest continues. We are now stronger and more resolute than before.”

“The all-women protest, which began on the night of January 26, entered the eighth day on Sunday. We request the Mumbai Police to cooperate with the organisers of this peaceful protest,” he said.

“Mumbai Bagh has become another Shaheen Bagh and it has successfully resisted all attempts to end the protest,” he said. Mr. Mithiborwala appealed to the citizens to join the agitation in large numbers and show solidarity with the protesters.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh, who visited the protest site at 10.30 p.m. on Saturday to give a speech, was stopped by the police from using a megaphone saying the use of loudspeaker or public address system was prohibited after 10 p.m.. Ms. Ghosh addressed the gathering without the megaphone.

“When Ms. Ghosh arrived there, the police told the organisers that they could not use loudspeakers or public address system as the 10 p.m. deadline had ended. They were asked to remove the sound boxes as well,” a police official said.

Mr. Mithiborwala said, “The police refused to let Ms. Ghosh use the megaphone. So she addressed the gathering without it and inspired the people.”