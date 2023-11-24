A Colombian spider named after an Indian arachnologist

November 24, 2023 01:50 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST

There are several organisms that share our planet. Each one needs to be recognised by a specific name. The same animal is often called by different common or local names across different regions in different languages which causes confusion. That is where taxonomy comes in. Taxonomy is a scientific discipline of naming, defining and classifying groups of biological organisms based on shared characteristics. Organisms are grouped into taxa and these groups are given a taxonomic rank like kingdom, phylum, class, order, family, genus, and species.

The Swedish botanist Carl Linnaeus is regarded as the father of modern taxonomy. He developed a ranked system known as Linnaean taxonomy for categorising organisms and binomial nomenclature for naming organisms. Binomial nomenclature is significant because it enables people from all over the world to communicate clearly about different plant and animal species. It also ensures that each scientific name is distinct.

According to the World Spider Catalog (2023) there are over 51,000 species known that are grouped under 4,300 genera and 136 families.

In 2022, a collaborative effort by arachnologists from Colombia, Brazil, and Mexico, led by Leonel Martinez, Antonio Brescovit, and Luis Quijano Cuervo, resulted in the official classification of a spider,Tenedos calebi. Their findings were published in an international peer-reviewed journal, Zootaxa based in New Zealand. Yet, it is not just the spider’s biology that piques interest, but the fascinating story behind its name.

Tenedos calebi was named after T.D. John Caleb, an Indian arachnologist. Dr. Caleb’s contributions to the field, with a specific focus on the taxonomy of Indian Salticidae (jumping spiders), have been substantial. The researchers recognised his dedication and expertise. Caleb’s work in unraveling the diversity of spiders in the relatively uncharted regions of tropical India is considerable. The holotype (the specimen based on which the species is described) of spider Tenedos calebi is currently preserved at the Instituto de Ciencias Naturales, Invertebrate Collection, Universidad Nacional de Colombia and Natural History Museum Andes, Bogotá, Colombia.

In all, the researchers describe 28 new species in their work.

The remarkable ant-eating spider hails from Colombia and belongs to the family Zodariidae (Ant spiders).

Meet the Indian arachnologist

Caleb has identified several spiders from across the Indian subcontinent. He has worked on collections at the Zoological Survey of India and studied specimens from India, Iran, Bhutan, Nepal, Burma and Sri Lanka. “In all, I have recognised and described 59 species. These species were from various regions such as the Himalayas, Western Ghats, Desert region, Coastal belts, Deccan peninsula and North-east India,” informs Caleb who is currently working as an Assistant Professor, Research, in the department of Anatomy at Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai.

This is not the first time Caleb’s contributions have been acknowledged through nomenclature. In 2018, scientists from Sri Lanka, Nilani Kanesharatnam and Suresh Benjamin, named a species Thyene calebi, which is found in Sri Lanka and Southern India. The details of this species were published in the European Journal of Taxonomy.

Caleb’s journey in arachnology began by exploring the diversity and taxonomy of spiders within the Madras Christian College campus in Tambaram, focusing on the critically endangered sub-type of Tropical Dry Evergreen Forests. His pioneering work in this region led to the discovery of over 10 new species. Later on, he described numerous species across India. Over a decade starting in 2013, he authored and co-authored more than 100 scientific articles. His tireless efforts also involved revising the taxonomic status of several old names in spider taxonomy, based on thorough examinations of old collections at the Zoological Survey of India, Kolkata.

“This was exclusively the work of the authors, however, they chose to recognise my work in the field of arachnology and named a species after me,” adds Caleb.

One of the authors, Leonel Martínez from Colombia, says their work dealt with studying the diversity and taxonomy of ant-eating spiders in Colombia especially focussing on members of the genus Tenedos. Taxonomic study takes a long time unlike other areas of biology. “In the present work we dealt with describing 28 species, previously unknown to science. This particular specimen that was named after John Caleb was collected back in 2018. We chose to honor a few of our colleagues for their contributions. We have recognized the contributions of four other arachnologists around the world — William Eberhard, Charles Griswold, Arnaud Henrard and Pakawin Dankittipakul. We also named two species after entomologists in the same work — Jhon Cesar Neita and Carlos Prieto,” says Leonel.

Author Antonio D Brescovit from Brazil says spiders in general are predators and an integral part of the ecosystem. “They are an important part of the food chain serving both as predators and prey. Each species discovery deserves our attention and celebration as they have their rightful place in the ecosystem. This particular species is currently known only based on the holotype. We do not have any other information apart from this right now.”

Are spiders becoming scarce?

As primary forests and habitats are being modified for development, several species are lost. We lose many species each day, which goes unnoticed, says author Luis G. Quijano Cuervo from México. “Conservation of species is important for sustenance of balanced life on earth. We hear about natural disasters happening due to exploitation and modification of natural habitats like the recent flooding in Kerala, and the landslides in Uttarakhand.”

Caleb underscores the importance of encouraging studies in the taxonomy of various animal groups in Tamil Nadu and India, as there is a lack of native experts in this field. He laments, “Students are often steered away from taxonomy due to limited opportunities for it as a sustained career. Taxonomy is paramount to understand baseline diversity and conservation.”

Spiders are important in the ecosystem as they consume a great proportion of the insect population including agricultural pests. “One recent study estimated that spiders consume about 400 to 800m tonnes of insects each year. Now, imagine a world without spiders and the amount of insecticide you would need to control all the insect population and also the deadly damage the chemicals would cause to humans,” says Luis.

Facts about spiders Insects belong to the class Insecta and spiders belong to class Arachnida (a class of joint-legged invertebrate animals). Not all spiders weave webs to capture prey. Many spiders are active hunters ambushing and stalking prey. Spiders have two main body parts, the head and thorax, which are fused and called cephalothorax and an abdomen. Spiders have eight walking legs and usually have eight simple eyes, some have six or fewer. The jaws of spiders are adapted for tearing or piercing prey; a pair of pedipalps and abdominal silk spinning organs called spinnerets.