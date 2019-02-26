A coaching class for women lawyers

Coaching classes for students are not limited to the fields of science, math and commerce. A group of women law students, interns and lawyers took an extra class on the subject, ‘Law of Precedents’ at the Bombay High Court on Friday. This was coaching with a difference: it was an interactive session, conducted by Justice B.R. Gavai of the Bombay High Court.

Justice B.H. Dangre, Justice Anuja Prabhudesai along with several leading and aspiring women lawyers were among the attendees.

“Precedent is important because it provides consistency in law. Citizens must know what to follow. If law of precedent is not there, it will lead to a situation of anarchy,” Justice Gavai told the participants, who were all ears. The topic list for the day was a veritable legal dictionary. Justice Gawai cited previous judgements of Supreme Court and High Court to explain concepts such as Precedent, Ratio Decidendi (The Rule of Law on which a judicial decision is based), Obiter Dictum (a judge’s expression of opinion uttered in court but not essential to the decision and therefore not legally binding as a precedent), Judicial Propriety, among other things.

The session was followed by a question-and-answer round which dealt with rules of precedent in tribunals and the Doctrine of Prospective Overruling (construing an earlier decision in such a way that it would not have a binding effect to the parties of the original suit or to the cases decided on the basis of that judgment, and yet changing the law, applying it only prospectively to the future cases).

The students were happy with their takeaways. “The session touched upon topics that I as a student had never come across, especially concepts such as the Doctrine of Per Incuriam (literally translated as ‘through lack of care’, refers to a judgment of a court which has been decided without reference to a statutory provision or earlier judgment which would have been relevant) and Prospective Overruling, which were thoroughly explained with the help of case laws,” said Anushka Mehta, second year student of Government Law College. “The anecdotes given by His Lordship (Justice Gavai) made the session more interesting and provided practical understanding.”

Advocate Usha R. Singh said, “Justice Gavai’s description on the law of precedents was most informative, and practically a synopsis of the law with relevant case studies.”

Anita Shekhar Castellino, the organiser, said the Bombay Bar Association always had sessions only for its members while the current one was open to all women lawyers and interns.

“We have conducted around nine sessions so far with various judges on topics such as Maritime and Admiralty Law, Trials in Session Court, The Art of Advocacy and the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016,” she said.

‘No better choice’

She also said Justice B.R. Gavai could not be a better choice for the session: he had supported the cause of women’s empowerment in his courtroom during various proceedings.

Explaining the rationale for the session, she said, “Women do not get proper recognition. They are leaving this profession because of issues such as not being able to join post pregnancy etc. Such sessions give them a medium to interact with fellow lawyers and learn at the same time,” Ms. Castellino said.