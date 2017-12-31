A better new year

Gopal Shetty

MP, Mumbai North

My innovative idea for 2018 is this. I will implement in my constituency a tradition of merging wedding functions for those from the rich and the poor families. I have just introduced a private bill in Parliament on this issue, and will implement this idea in my constituency at the start of 2018. It will save poor families from the burden of taking a loan for their daughters’ wedding, which is the source of a lot of social ills and crimes.

My wish-list for the next year: For the MMR, the traffic issue has to be addressed as a priority, and we need more multi-speciality hospitals.

Yogesh Sagar

MLA, Charkop (voted Mumbai’s best legislator for three consecutive years by NGO Praja)

The innovative idea of the year would be to put in place a mechanism to fix responsibility for each plan of action.

My three priorities for the MMR: First, prepare a garbage disposal plan and have the government act upon it in 2018. The wish list must also include a traffic management plan to deal better with the chaos resulting from the Metro rail work in this region. A detailed management plan for our water supply must be made on the basis of the regional density rather than on per capita assumptions.

Manisha Patankar-Mhaiskar

Principal Secretary, Urban Development

My top innovative idea for the region would be making Harit a new way of life.

The Harit brand, much like an ISO certification, has already been patented by the Maharashtra government. It will be handed out to societies and organisations taking a lead in composting their wet waste, which can be used for gardening, farming and other purposes. The Harit tag will offer incentives for segregation and composting of waste. This will change the way the MMR handles it waste management.

Amin Patel

MLA, Mumbadevi

My innovative idea is, as a priority, make as many as 30 municipal schools totally digital in the next year.

The goal is to reduce inequality between the have and the have-nots. While we are building metros and monorails, we must concentrate more on education and health. Not enough is being done on that front and I want to change that in 2018.

Vinod Tawde

MLA, minister of education, and guardian minister for Mumbai

I look forward to safe, comfortable and enjoyable commuting for the people of Mumbai in 2018. Here’s looking forward to see Mumbaikars benefiting from Metro and other MUTP projects that should see completion by 2018. Commuting being a critical part of Mumbaikars daily life, addition of new modes of transport will go a long way to smoothen travelling in the city.

Ajoy Mehta

Commissioner, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

In 2018 we have not only big ticket projects but are also looking at immediately deliverable initiatives which will improve the quality of life for regular Mumbaikars.

For instance we are looking at starting work on the Coast Highway, but at the same time we are also looking at improving the quality of our existing roads and creating a cycling track. Similarly, we are creating a new waste management system in Deonar and shutting down the Mulund dumping ground, but we will also be ensuring that societies undertake vermicomposting in their premises, which will have immediate effect on the waste problem in the city.

Sewage treatment is another key thrust area for us in 2018. Work on six sewage treatment plants will begin this year, which will have a huge impact on the marine quality and the coastline of our city. We are intensifying our beach cleaning efforts, and will bring in mechanised techniques.

The DP will get cleared this year and the city will have a vision document until 2036. Several projects mentioned in the DP will also start.

U.P.S. Madan

Commissioner, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority

We would like to implement ‘transit-oriented development.’ Essentially, it is providing higher FSI to areas around public transport. This will create new spaces for commercial and residential areas and will greatly reduce the need for last-mile connectivity in the form of rickshaws and taxis.

We have the Regional Plan draft ready; it needs the State Government’s approval. The MMR will have a plan for the next 20 years. New transport corridors and guidelines with respect to FSI and housing will be part of it.

2018 will also be the year of the Metro. We will have eight corridors being simultaneously constructed by the end of the year. The first few years will be a little difficult for the public, but they will radically change the cityscape.

The other big project that will take off will be the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link, which will create new suburbs once completed. It will be faster to reach south Mumbai from Raigad than from the northern suburbs.

Both put together, we are executing projects worth one lakh crore rupees simultaneously in 2018, which is quite a feat.

As told to Sharad Vyas, Hepzi Anthony, Ajeet Mahale