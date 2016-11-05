Zoo imported penguins despite HC prohibition on new animals

In 2005, the Bombay High Court ruled that zoos could not bring in new animals until their infrastructure was renovated and made suitable for the inhabitants. In keeping with that order, Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyaan or Byculla Zoo had not procured new animals since then (and has not done so for 15 years up to 2015).

In 2014, the zoo had proposed to import Humboldt Penguins. According to Sunish Subramanian from the Plants and Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), environment activists on getting had protested when the proposal was being considered by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) in 2014. Despite this, permission to bring them in was granted by Mumbai Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) and CZA in 2015, and on July 26, the birds arrived.

The death of one of the penguins due to an infection has brought into focus the cleanliness of the zoo and the welfare of the animals. The director of Jijamata Udyaan, Sanjay Tripathi, responded to criticism saying, “The provisions made for the penguins were checked and then only they were brought in. The condition of the seven other penguins is perfectly fine. They are nice and healthy. We will soon shift them into a better habitat from the quarantined area. Sending them back doesn’t stand a chance. We have doctors monitoring their condition and health of other animals every day.”

PAWS has alleged that 444 animals (including 161 birds) have died in the zoo over the last six years. Speaking to The Hindu , Mr. Subramanium blamed the lack of rat and cat traps, and undesirable habitats: “The animals suffer so much because of the artificial habitat and [lack of] maintenance.” He said that while the recent death of the penguin had got public attention, many previous deaths had gone unnoticed. “Even the central authority doesn’t take these things into consideration,” he said. “If these species would’ve been kept properly and taken care of since the beginning, today we wouldn’t need to spend crores on it.”

