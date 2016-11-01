Woman gang-raped in Mumbai, police arrest seven

The Mumbai police on Tuesday arrested seven persons in connection with the gang-rape of a 28-year-old woman in Amboli in western Mumbai.

According to police officials, the incident occurred between late Monday night and early Tuesday morning in a slum in Jogeshwari.

"The victim and her husband were looking for a house in a slum in the locality with the help of a local resident. They were staying at the local resident's house for the night, which is where the incident occurred," said Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Ashok Dudhe.

According to the complaint given by the victim, three of the accused took the husband out of the house on some pretext and tied him up behind the house, while the others forced themselves on the victim. All the eight accused then fled the scene and the couple subsequently approached the Amboli police station.

"We have arrested seven accused, based on the complaint given by the victim, and one more is wanted," Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Deven Bharti said.

The victim has been subjected to a medical test at the civic run Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle, and is said to be in a stable condition. The police have found that one of the eight accused, all of whom are in their early to mid-twenties, has a criminal record. The antecedents of the other accused are being looked into.

The accused have been booked for gang rape, wrongful confinement, assault and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code.

After being produced in a holiday court on Tuesday afternoon, the seven arrested accused were remanded to police custody till November 4.