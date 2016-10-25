Woman assaults maid, holds her captive

Shraddha Mhatre (32), a mother of two-year-old twins, has been arrested by the Sanpada police for assaulting and holding her maid captive at her residence.

Senior police inspector Rukmani Galande said, “Anita Dungdung (41), hailing from Jharkhand, has been working at the residence of Mhatre for the last one year. The crime came to light when Dungdung managed step out of the house and the society members noticed her situation.”

Mhatre stayed with her husband and twins at Guinea Society and had hired Dungdung via a placement agency a year ago.

According to the police, Mhatre always accused Dungdung of not taking proper care of her children. “She claimed that Dungdung’s nail had hurt her children following which she assaulted her with a rolling pin,” said Ms. Galande.

The case was registered after the society members took Dungdung to the police station.

“Dungdung was admitted to Vashi NMMC Hospital and is in ICU. Once she is shifted to general ward, we will take her statement. Prima facie, the accused’s husband does not seem to have any role. We do not have any contact number or address of the victim’s family. We are making calls on every number that her phone has and trying to get in touch with some family member in Jharkhand,” Ms. Galande said.

Mhatre has been arrested under Sections 326, 324, 323, 342 and 506 of the IPC for causing grievous injuries using dangerous weapon and wrongful confinement.

