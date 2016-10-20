Whirling in unison

In its focus on the individual body, classical dance training is geared towards the creation of solo dancers. It favours ekaharya abhinaya , where one dancer plays multiple roles without a change of costume.

Group work then necessitates careful orchestration, and the temptation to multiply the solo body without viewing it as a unit in the larger space of the group can be strong. In inviting a group of established practitioners to present an evening-length work with their companies, the National Centre for Performing Art (NCPA)’s Nakshatra Dance Festival effectively casts the spotlight on group work in classical dance.

Swapnokalpa Dasgupta, NCPA’s Head of Programming (Dance), elaborates on the curatorial thrust of the festival, which is now in its eighth edition. She says, “The opening piece of the festival brings in an aspect of multiple dance forms coming together. TheNatyasastrapiece is based on research, and forms a basis for classical dance styles. And we also have stalwarts like Leela Samson, Madhavi Mudgal and Priti Patel who are known for their group work and have not visited the NCPA in a long time.”

Different sensibilities

The festival opens with Tejasa-Women of the Ramayana, a piece that reads the epic through the eyes of Sita, Kaikeyi, Surpanakha and Mandodari: four women whose decisions and destinies anchor the narrative of theRamayana. Another piece, Marga Naatya by Kalamandalam Piyal Bhattacharya , offers a reconstruction of theNatyasastra, with dancers performing in costumes that have been described in this 2nd century AD dramaturgical treatise.

Each dancer at the festival has different sensibilities, and thus, different opinions on the nature of group choreography. Bharatanatyam dancer Leela Samson, for instance, presents a padam, where a group of dancers recall a romantic encounter with the beloved, in an inversion of the conventional padam , which is usually performed as a solo.

This presents the challenge of getting a group to find common reference points within highly personal stories, where affect is often closely related to the dancer’s own experiences. Madhavi Mudgal, choreographer of the Odissi company Gandharva Mahavidyalaya, however, takes a different tack. She believes that the natya (dramatic) element in classical dance needs a particular treatment, which the solo format does the greatest justice to.

Her production Vaividhya includes an ashtapadi (hymns) from the 12th century epicGita Govinda, in the voice of Krishna, and a pair of champus, Oriya poems that are sequentially written for the letters of the alphabet, with an additional quirk — the first syllable of each line remains the same throughout a poem — for example, every line of the ‘kha’ champu is guaranteed to begin with the syllable ‘kha’.

Vaividhya takes a fresh look at the Odissi repertoire. Its opening piece, Ganga Stavan , stretches across time to take its text from the Sangeet Ratnakara while incorporating floorwork, largely considered a ‘contemporary’ influence, in its choreography.

The central nritta piece, Vadya Vaividya, pits dancers against syllables in multiple time cycles to create a variety of movement configurations. In the first section of the piece, only the dancers’ feet are lit, sharp beams slicing across the stage in a clean line. The dancers jump, tap and glide across this line, moving in tandem, breaking away and coming together, leaving us in anticipation of what comes next.

Working in tandem

Having worked with group choreography for over two decades, Mudgal is attracted to the layered texture that working with many dancers facilitates.

Mudgal says, “In terms of composition, I like to work with nritta and abstract possibilities. Since I studied architecture, space is important to me. It’s not about one body. It’s how you feel the entire space. It is never a solo multiplied; it is the group that speaks. My triggers lie in music or within the tala structure. Tala and spatial possibilities attract me immensely and this is reflected in my work.”

Based on the nature of their work, choreographers have different notions of authorship in the creative process. Manipuri choreographer Priti Patel — who will present Anantashakti– Leishem Kanglon , based on the pre-Vaishnavite traditions of Manipur and eternal ideas of destruction, creation and change — combines the performance traditions of the State (Lai Haraoba: music and dance ceremony, Sankirtana: ritual drumming and Thang-ta: martial form) in her work.

Patel says, “My approach differs because all my musicians are dancers and musicians at the same time. They are all part of the performance. We don’t have musicians sitting in one corner and one person doing the dancing. So I must acknowledge my artists as part of the creative process in a different way.”

Dance as democracy

Samson, who closes the festival with a performance by her company Spanda, chose the title Past Forward to define the work she presents at Nakshatra.

She says, “Spanda turned 20 in 2015. I chose this title for the kind of work we were touring at that time. Sometimes I dance a piece that is 20 years old and people ask if it’s a new piece. I may dance a new varnam, though, and audiences wonder if it is a Tanjore Quartet piece. How do you define an old piece vis-à-vis a new one? If you rediscover an old piece, it becomes new.”

At Kalakshetra, Samson trained in the solo form but also came to be steeped in the extravagant dance dramas of its founder, Rukmini Devi Arundale. Samson, however, dislikes the idea of dance drama. “It doesn’t suit my psyche,” she says. To her, both institutions and dance dramas suggest embedded hierarchical structures where someone is the teacher, student, hero or villain. While she acknowledges that there are hierarchies in the larger universe of classical dance, she did not want them to play out in the work itself. Samson says, “I was dying to get away from hierarchies. The people who were training with me did not want to be soloists. Within the work, I felt that there had to be democracy.”

Thus, the sexes don’t figure in Samson’s work, and she casts male and female dancers in roles across genders. She tends towards work that is based on pre-Vedic resource material, where the structure of the gods is not predominant. She prefers to dwell on the symbolism of power and primordial energies rather than associating these qualities with specific figures from mythology or religion.

These are lofty goals. But it all comes down to dance and more dance in the end, and the goal, as Samson puts it succinctly, is purely to “kick ass and enjoy what we do”.

The author is an Odissi dancer and writer

The Nakshatra Dance Festival at NCPA from October 20 to 23.

