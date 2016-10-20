Mumbai

What SC judgement says

There shall be a police complaints authority at the district level to look into complaints against police officers of and up to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police. The committee would inquire into allegations of extortion, land/house grabbing or any incident involving serious abuse of authority.

There should be a police complaints authority at the State level to look into complaints against officers of the rank of Superintendent of Police and above. The committee would take cognisance of only allegations of serious misconduct by police personnel, which would include incidents involving death, grievous hurt or rape in police custody.

The recommendations of the committees for any action, departmental or criminal, against a police officer shall be binding.

