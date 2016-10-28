Water idea! Inverted umbrella that purifies rainwater, lights up park

With the civic polls drawing closer, political parties are betting big on green projects to impress voters. In Santacruz, the BJP has collaborated with green tech start-up Think Phi for the Ulta Chaata, a device built to resemble an inverted umbrella that collects and purifies rainwater to make it potable and usable in agriculture.

The project, which was inaugurated at the Rotary Park by BJP MP from Mumbai North Central and party national secretary Poonam Mahajan earlier this week, can be used to store up to 40,000 litres of water. The Ulta Chaata, designed to harvest solar energy as well, collects rainwater and puts it through a five-step filtration process. Visitors to the park can use taps fitted to the storage tank to get purified drinking water. Its makers claim the tank can store up to five lakh cups of water at a time.

The solar integration modules harness renewable energy, which can be used to charge devices at the umbrella’s charging station. It also uses stored solar energy for lighting. The Ulta Chaata’s settings are controlled by an app developed by Think Phi, which will be handed over to the BMC.

Ms. Mahajan said, “Green technology is the way forward to ensure a greener, cleaner and sustainable environment. The rate of population increase means we we won’t even have enough agronomic land or enough drinking water for future generations after a few years. It is important to work on this, and this is our first step. Ulta Chaata is a unique example of how smart innovations can solve fundamental challenges and add value to existing infrastructure. I want the public to make good use of this opportunity and maintain it, so we can use this as an inspiration and spread this as a movement.”

This isn’t the BJP MP’s first attempt at green technology; some months ago, Ms. Mahajan inaugurated solar-powered public toilets in Santacruz, which are outfitted with sensors that switch on the lights as soon as the doors open. Together with BJP Mumbai president Ashish Shelar, she also inaugurated an eco-friendly crematorium last week, which runs on PNG gas.

Think Phi founder Samit Choksi said, “This project is designed keeping in mind many factors and is completely non-profit. We have even tested it for high winds and can give a 10-year warranty. We have tried to work on using rainwater, which usually goes waste or flows into the sea. So, in spite of heavy rainfall, we don’t usually get enough water for use.”