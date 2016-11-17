Want to work with directors who enrich my acting: Ranveer

Actor Ranveer Singh has said that he wants to work with talented new-age directors, who will help him improve his acting skills.

At the song launch of his latest filmBefikreon Tuesday night, he said, “There are many directors I want to work with. I hope to work with new directors who have fresh and new perspective.”

He said, “I always learn from my directors such as Vikramaditya Motwane, Maneesh Sharma, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra and Zoya Akhtar. I hope to work with directors who enrich me as an actor.”

The 31-year-old actor said after megastar Amitabh Bachchan and superstar Shah Rukh Khan, he is the only actor to be directed by Bhansali and Chopra. “I feel blessed to be directed by both Bhansali sir and Adi this early in my career.”

The actor said he does not believe in method acting. “I have never said that I am a method actor. Nobody understands method... I knew the process [of acting] but it changes with every film, every role and every scene.”

“Mr Bhansali broke my idea and notions of acting. He creates and changes things on sets and there was an evolution in me. Adi is a blend of both (Bhansali and Zoya Akhtar).” He said, “I am happy that my mentor [Chopra] selected me to be part of this film. It’s a big deal for me to be performing for him. It will always be a special film.” — PTI