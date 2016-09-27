Wait for the fixes

ReCorehas impressive roots. It is the brainchild of Keiji Inafune, the director of the legendary 90’s game Mega Man, and a bunch of developers who have worked on Metroid Prime .

In fact, Mega Man is still popular and Metroid Prime is one of the best games in Nintendo’s in–house arsenal, almost as popular as Mario . So the result was pre-destined: ReCore was bound to be one of the shining gems of 2016. And now that the game is out, here’s what you can expect from it.

What’s it about?

While we as a species find newer and better ways of killing our planet, pop culture is already focusing on getting us off the Earth to colonise new planets. You play Joule Adams, a member of a group sent to a distant planet called Far Eden to terraform (Earth–shape) it using a bunch of robotic CoreBots. However, Joule wakes out of stasis a lot later than scheduled and finds the robots running amok. To make matters worse, she’s the only surviving member of her crew. Now, Joule has to use her wits and a small bunch of robot buddies to help her in her mission.

Far Eden is a beautiful desert planet, with shifting white sands and large caverns to explore. The introduction itself is charming as you instantly fall in love with Joule and her upgradeable CoreBot companions: Mack, the robo–doggie; Seth, the spider; and Duncan, the ape; who assist Joule throughout the game. The CoreBots do everything: from helping her fend off hordes of rogue CoreBots to helping her solve puzzles.

The story itself plays out quite well as you wander through open spaces littered with machines and genuinely wonder where everyone’s gone. Exploration is so much fun that you can overlook the fact that ReCore ’s story gets watered-down later. There’s just too much of padding as the game propels you across the map with thin excuses for quests.

How does it play?

Essentially, ReCore is an action-shooter platform in the vein of Metroid Prime. You get to control Joule from over her shoulder in a third-person view. The controls are snappy, and include manipulating the way Joule jumps and jets across chasms. Deft evasions of gunfire are fun, and the combat is well thought-out and you can command your CoreBots to attack at a press of a button.

When it comes to the enemies, they are varied and detailed, assuming animal forms with a variety of lethal moves. To pull out their core, you have to use a lasso, which keeps disengaging, among other disappointments.

ReCore gives you a lot to do. There’s too much of grinding, running about, doing fetch quests, and killing an infinite number of robots. All this eventually ends up being a bit of a chore. And when you work so hard for just a small scrap of story, things can get annoying. It’s evident that the developers, pressed for time, have padded the game with a lot of unnecessary platforming and fights. It’s sad because ReCore has a really interesting tale to tell.

Technically, the game is a mess, with the Xbox One version taking too long to load after each death. The PC version is infinitely better but it’s still got massive glitches. Even on a powerful Nvidia Geforce 1070, the frame rate dropped during the in–game cutscenes. Graphically, ReCore has a distinct art style that’s very Mad Max .

Should you get it?

Joule and her robotic friends really make you want to give this game a chance. But other aspects of the game let you down. So it’s only recommended if you like lots of platforming and shooting, though it’s best if you wait till everything gets fixed.

The author is a freelance journalist

ReCore

Developer: Comcept, Armature Studio

Publisher: Microsoft Studios

Price: Rs. 3,299: Xbox One; Rs. 3,324: Windows 10